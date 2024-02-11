Orchid (OXT) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $99.70 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10355446 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $2,751,328.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

