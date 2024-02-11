SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.9 million-$146.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.4 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.110-3.130 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce stock traded up $27.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. The company had a trading volume of 674,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.58. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,095. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.