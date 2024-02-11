Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.0 million. Lantronix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $3.92. 2,421,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lantronix

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.