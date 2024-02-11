NEAR Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $198.22 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00006560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $198.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00082538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,176,559,116 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,306,223 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,176,468,908 with 1,033,988,475 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.16621017 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $147,064,268.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

