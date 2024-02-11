Multibit Trading Down 15.8% This Week (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Multibit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multibit has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Multibit has a market capitalization of $81.69 million and $19.07 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.08392137 USD and is down -10.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $17,327,790.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

