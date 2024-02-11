ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0741

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $687,722.95 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00052256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

