Unizen Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

