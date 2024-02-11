RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,062,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,319,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

