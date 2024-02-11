Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.620-12.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.62-12.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.29.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.89. 1,203,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 839.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.