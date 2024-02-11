Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

SXT traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,995. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Sensient Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 151,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

