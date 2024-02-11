Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

