Uniswap Price Up 12.5% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.74 or 0.00013953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $75.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.63640228 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 930 active market(s) with $54,791,655.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

