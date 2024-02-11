Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $376,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $363.15. 2,389,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,637. The company has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $365.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.