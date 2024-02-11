Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 2.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.56. 15,235,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

