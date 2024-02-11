Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

