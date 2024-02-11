Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.67. 12,731,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.18.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
