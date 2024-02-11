Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.510-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 578.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.