Greenleaf Trust Has $17.38 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

