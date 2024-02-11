Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $14.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.91. 6,604,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,408. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.