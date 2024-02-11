aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $434.08 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $434.08 million and $8.93 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001384 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,063,903 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

