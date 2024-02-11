SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.9 million-$146.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.4 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.110-3.130 EPS.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $27.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,095. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

