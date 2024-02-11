SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.9 million-$146.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.4 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.110-3.130 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $27.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. 674,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

