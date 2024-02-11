Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.0 million. Lantronix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Shares of LTRX stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

