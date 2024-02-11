UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $16.72 million and $1,757.35 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 2% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.01001176 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,338.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.