Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.54 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.30 million and $4.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052221 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.