Nano Price Tops $1.15 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002387 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $153.69 million and $2.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.84 or 0.00579170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00149406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00250816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00166237 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

