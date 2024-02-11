Ergo Price Tops $1.24 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $91.07 million and $249,951.57 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.84 or 0.00579170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00149406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00250816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00166237 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,303,392 coins and its circulating supply is 73,303,362 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

