Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and $9,578.63 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.84 or 0.00579170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00149406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00250816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00166237 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,706,560 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

