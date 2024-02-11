Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 491 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.15 and its 200 day moving average is $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $251.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

