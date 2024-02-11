Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,086 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 85,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.08. 3,502,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,377. The company has a market capitalization of $313.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.24.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

