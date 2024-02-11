Investment House LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.00. The firm has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $365.65.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.