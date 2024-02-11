Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE NVO traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $121.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $543.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.