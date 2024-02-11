Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $855.76. The stock had a trading volume of 394,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,553. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $859.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $812.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.07.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

