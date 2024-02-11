Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 1,037 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 159,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 554,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $49,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 217,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

TJX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

