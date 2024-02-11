Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

MRK stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,891,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,003. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $317.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

