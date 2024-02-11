Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $150.22. 21,877,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

