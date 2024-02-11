FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,712,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,445 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,784,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,153,000 after purchasing an additional 744,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 570,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

