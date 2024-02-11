Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,653. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 578.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

