FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61 to $2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. 9,712,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,183,000 after purchasing an additional 518,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

