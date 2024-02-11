RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.42. 5,978,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average is $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

