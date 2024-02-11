Rune (RUNE) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $101,245.85 and approximately $270,665.02 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00010725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.23409405 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $311,828.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

