Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,334.01

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,334.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00114641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00033613 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007392 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

