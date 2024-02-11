Quantfury Token (QTF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,590.72

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $6.58 or 0.00013683 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $65.84 million and $7,590.72 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.58056026 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,968.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

