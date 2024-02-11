Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58-$0.59 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Up 19.5 %

NET traded up $17.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. 33,191,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.