Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.29 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,413,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535,570. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

