CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $158,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,420,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,524. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

