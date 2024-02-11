Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. 29,062,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,319,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

