Act Two Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,421,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,922,610. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.