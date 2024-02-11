PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $2.16 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00149278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

