Energi (NRG) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Energi has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $295,767.47 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00082727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,584,310 coins and its circulating supply is 73,584,063 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

